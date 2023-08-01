HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) has jumped by 18.39 compared to previous close of 0.48. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 43.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.93.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for HUBC is 93.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. On August 01, 2023, the average trading volume of HUBC was 1.37M shares.

HUBC’s Market Performance

HUBC’s stock has seen a 43.14% increase for the week, with a 15.99% rise in the past month and a -29.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.39% for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.21% for HUBC’s stock, with a -91.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUBC Trading at 13.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.90%, as shares surge +21.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC rose by +43.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4166. In addition, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. saw -96.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.