Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 38.79x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) by analysts is $18.67, which is $8.85 above the current market price. The public float for HLIT is 108.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.02% of that float. On August 01, 2023, the average trading volume of HLIT was 1.31M shares.

HLIT) stock’s latest price update

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT)’s stock price has plunge by -19.67relation to previous closing price of 14.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -22.58% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HLIT’s Market Performance

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has seen a -22.58% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -25.88% decline in the past month and a -15.48% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for HLIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.10% for HLIT’s stock, with a -18.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLIT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HLIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLIT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $19 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

HLIT Trading at -27.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -27.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLIT fell by -24.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.36. In addition, Harmonic Inc. saw -8.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLIT starting from HARSHMAN PATRICK, who sale 15,179 shares at the price of $14.19 back on Dec 14. After this action, HARSHMAN PATRICK now owns 483,642 shares of Harmonic Inc., valued at $215,388 using the latest closing price.

HARSHMAN PATRICK, the President and CEO of Harmonic Inc., sale 69,090 shares at $13.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that HARSHMAN PATRICK is holding 474,780 shares at $922,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.90 for the present operating margin

+48.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmonic Inc. stands at +4.51. The total capital return value is set at 10.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.07. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Harmonic Inc. (HLIT), the company’s capital structure generated 49.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.13. Total debt to assets is 22.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.