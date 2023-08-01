Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Global Payments Inc. (GPN) has seen a 5.77% increase in the past week, with a 19.77% gain in the past month, and a 14.56% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for GPN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.78% for GPN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GPN is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GPN is $137.84, which is $19.12 above the current market price. The public float for GPN is 258.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.46% of that float. The average trading volume for GPN on August 01, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

GPN) stock’s latest price update

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN)’s stock price has soared by 7.02 in relation to previous closing price of 110.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/31/22 that Global Payments Matches Profit Expectations. The Stock Tumbles.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $179 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2023.

GPN Trading at 13.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +15.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPN rose by +6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.29. In addition, Global Payments Inc. saw 18.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPN starting from SHEFFIELD DAVID M, who sale 1,562 shares at the price of $113.08 back on Feb 27. After this action, SHEFFIELD DAVID M now owns 28,032 shares of Global Payments Inc., valued at $176,631 using the latest closing price.

BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR, the Director of Global Payments Inc., purchase 3,400 shares at $98.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR is holding 38,940 shares at $335,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.03 for the present operating margin

+57.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Payments Inc. stands at +1.24. The total capital return value is set at 5.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.31. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Global Payments Inc. (GPN), the company’s capital structure generated 66.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.77. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Global Payments Inc. (GPN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.