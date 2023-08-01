Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) is above average at 4.41x. The 36-month beta value for GGB is also noteworthy at 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GGB is $6.70, which is $0.55 above than the current price. The public float for GGB is 1.16B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.43% of that float. The average trading volume of GGB on August 01, 2023 was 6.25M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GGB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) has increased by 3.19 when compared to last closing price of 5.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GGB’s Market Performance

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has experienced a 4.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.04% rise in the past month, and a 25.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for GGB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.42% for GGB stock, with a simple moving average of 19.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GGB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

GGB Trading at 16.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +17.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGB rose by +4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.67. In addition, Gerdau S.A. saw 18.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.10 for the present operating margin

+22.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gerdau S.A. stands at +13.86. The total capital return value is set at 28.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.42. Equity return is now at value 24.50, with 15.30 for asset returns.

Based on Gerdau S.A. (GGB), the company’s capital structure generated 29.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.82. Total debt to assets is 18.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.