GAN Limited (GAN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, GAN stock has gone up by 10.00%, with a monthly gain of 27.21% and a quarterly surge of 12.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.92% for GAN Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.53% for GAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) Right Now?

The public float for GAN is 42.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. On August 01, 2023, the average trading volume of GAN was 254.34K shares.

GAN) stock’s latest price update

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN)’s stock price has soared by 10.65 in relation to previous closing price of 1.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GAN Trading at 22.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares surge +14.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAN rose by +10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7835. In addition, GAN Limited saw 24.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GAN starting from MCGILL SEAMUS M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.51 back on Sep 01. After this action, MCGILL SEAMUS M now owns 56,161 shares of GAN Limited, valued at $12,550 using the latest closing price.

Smurfit Dermot S., the President, CEO of GAN Limited, sale 150,000 shares at $2.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Smurfit Dermot S. is holding 1,699,532 shares at $405,705 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GAN

Equity return is now at value -208.90, with -113.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, GAN Limited (GAN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.