Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) has jumped by 1.20 compared to previous close of 76.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) is 64.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FTNT is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) is $81.07, which is $1.06 above the current market price. The public float for FTNT is 651.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. On August 01, 2023, FTNT’s average trading volume was 5.37M shares.

FTNT’s Market Performance

The stock of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has seen a 0.58% increase in the past week, with a 3.50% rise in the past month, and a 23.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for FTNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.59% for FTNT’s stock, with a 27.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $86 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2023.

FTNT Trading at 6.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.37. In addition, Fortinet Inc. saw 58.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Perche Patrice, who sale 7,530 shares at the price of $78.49 back on Jul 21. After this action, Perche Patrice now owns 25,730 shares of Fortinet Inc., valued at $590,994 using the latest closing price.

Perche Patrice, the Chief Revenue Off./EVP Supp. of Fortinet Inc., sale 7,530 shares at $71.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Perche Patrice is holding 25,730 shares at $535,738 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc. stands at +19.41. The total capital return value is set at 72.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.41. Equity return is now at value -297.90, with 16.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.