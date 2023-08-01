Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) is $4.62, which is $20.85 above the current market price. The public float for FRSX is 10.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FRSX on August 01, 2023 was 42.30K shares.

FRSX) stock’s latest price update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX)’s stock price has gone rise by 19.77 in comparison to its previous close of 2.63, however, the company has experienced a 7.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FRSX’s Market Performance

FRSX’s stock has risen by 7.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 45.83% and a quarterly rise of 61.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.06% for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.46% for FRSX’s stock, with a 7.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for FRSX by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for FRSX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $16 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the previous year 2018.

FRSX Trading at 32.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.37%, as shares surge +45.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSX rose by +7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. saw 23.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3173.64 for the present operating margin

+14.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stands at -3941.09. The total capital return value is set at -43.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.49.

Based on Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX), the company’s capital structure generated 7.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.60. Total debt to assets is 6.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.