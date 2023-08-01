FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) is 4.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FPAY is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) is $3.67, which is $1.48 above the current market price. The public float for FPAY is 14.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% of that float. On August 01, 2023, FPAY’s average trading volume was 46.31K shares.

The stock price of FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) has jumped by 11.17 compared to previous close of 1.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 51.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FPAY’s Market Performance

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) has seen a 51.03% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 68.46% gain in the past month and a 168.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.89% for FPAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 41.47% for FPAY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 94.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FPAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FPAY stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for FPAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FPAY in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $3 based on the research report published on April 10th of the previous year 2019.

FPAY Trading at 68.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.49%, as shares surge +71.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +110.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPAY rose by +51.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5900. In addition, FlexShopper Inc. saw 136.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPAY starting from Dvorkin Howard, who purchase 20,298 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Dec 28. After this action, Dvorkin Howard now owns 3,976,385 shares of FlexShopper Inc., valued at $18,065 using the latest closing price.

Dvorkin Howard, the Director of FlexShopper Inc., purchase 16,692 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Dvorkin Howard is holding 3,956,087 shares at $15,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FPAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.88 for the present operating margin

+28.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for FlexShopper Inc. stands at +11.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.