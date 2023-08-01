Exscientia plc (EXAI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Exscientia plc (EXAI) by analysts is $14.40, which is $5.5 above the current market price. The public float for EXAI is 88.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.20% of that float. On August 01, 2023, the average trading volume of EXAI was 389.30K shares.

EXAI) stock’s latest price update

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.99 compared to its previous closing price of 7.74. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EXAI’s Market Performance

Exscientia plc (EXAI) has experienced a 16.49% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 62.11% rise in the past month, and a 73.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.69% for EXAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.72% for EXAI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 38.60% for the last 200 days.

EXAI Trading at 25.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.71%, as shares surge +50.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAI rose by +16.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.28. In addition, Exscientia plc saw 66.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAI

Equity return is now at value -28.60, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Exscientia plc (EXAI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.