Examining the Volatility of Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) Stock

The stock of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has gone up by 5.02% for the week, with a 20.07% rise in the past month and a 98.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.05% for NRGV.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.00% for NRGV’s stock, with a 12.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NRGV is 0.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NRGV is $6.65, which is $3.3 above the current price. The public float for NRGV is 109.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NRGV on August 01, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

NRGV) stock’s latest price update

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV)’s stock price has soared by 12.42 in relation to previous closing price of 2.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NRGV Trading at 26.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.55%, as shares surge +22.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRGV rose by +5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.00. In addition, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. saw 7.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRGV starting from Icoren Goncagul, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $3.15 back on Jul 19. After this action, Icoren Goncagul now owns 711,391 shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., valued at $23,625 using the latest closing price.

Icoren Goncagul, the Chief People Officer of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $2.53 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Icoren Goncagul is holding 719,866 shares at $18,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRGV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.31 for the present operating margin

+34.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stands at -53.67. The total capital return value is set at -21.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.07. Equity return is now at value -30.80, with -24.10 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.54. Total debt to assets is 0.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.