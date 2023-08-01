Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Bitcoin Depot Inc.’s (BTM) Stock

The stock of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (BTM) has seen a -0.26% decrease in the past week, with a -6.68% drop in the past month, and a -63.57% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.16% for BTM.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.86% for BTM’s stock, with a -59.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ: BTM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ: BTM) is above average at 3.73x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BTM is 5.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BTM on August 01, 2023 was 625.80K shares.

BTM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ: BTM) has dropped by -5.51 compared to previous close of 3.99. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BTM Trading at -46.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.98%, as shares surge +16.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTM fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, Bitcoin Depot Inc. saw -62.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTM

Equity return is now at value 135.70, with 14.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bitcoin Depot Inc. (BTM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.