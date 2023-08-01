Evaluating the Impact of -0.53 Increase on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s (ZIM) Stock

In the past week, ZIM stock has gone up by 9.08%, with a monthly gain of 20.54% and a quarterly plunge of -11.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.53% for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.08% for ZIM’s stock, with a -20.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Right Now?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ZIM is at 1.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ZIM is $13.78, which is -$1.54 below the current market price. The public float for ZIM is 80.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 26.30% of that float. The average trading volume for ZIM on August 01, 2023 was 3.33M shares.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM)'s stock price has plunge by -0.53% in relation to previous closing price of 15.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.08% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZIM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZIM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $20.80 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

ZIM Trading at 11.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +22.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIM rose by +9.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.53. In addition, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. saw -11.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.41 for the present operating margin

+50.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stands at +36.77. The total capital return value is set at 66.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 59.03. Equity return is now at value 51.80, with 24.40 for asset returns.

Based on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM), the company’s capital structure generated 73.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.47. Total debt to assets is 37.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.