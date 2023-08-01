Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.51 compared to its previous closing price of 1.27. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ELEV is 0.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) is $7.00, which is $5.97 above the current market price. The public float for ELEV is 22.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.78% of that float. On August 01, 2023, ELEV’s average trading volume was 1.77M shares.

ELEV’s Market Performance

ELEV’s stock has seen a -16.08% decrease for the week, with a -18.37% drop in the past month and a -54.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.72% for Elevation Oncology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.89% for ELEV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELEV stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for ELEV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ELEV in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $8 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

ELEV Trading at -44.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.28%, as shares sank -21.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELEV fell by -16.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4635. In addition, Elevation Oncology Inc. saw 26.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELEV

The total capital return value is set at -86.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.77. Equity return is now at value -149.00, with -93.40 for asset returns.

Based on Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV), the company’s capital structure generated 60.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.51. Total debt to assets is 31.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.