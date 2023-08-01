Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO)’s stock price has soared by 13.67 in relation to previous closing price of 0.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SOLO is also noteworthy at 2.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SOLO is $1.50, which is $0.23 above than the current price. The public float for SOLO is 112.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.01% of that float. The average trading volume of SOLO on August 01, 2023 was 918.26K shares.

SOLO’s Market Performance

SOLO’s stock has seen a 14.24% increase for the week, with a 33.20% rise in the past month and a 61.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.92% for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.32% for SOLO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOLO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SOLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOLO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2020.

SOLO Trading at 25.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.27%, as shares surge +32.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOLO rose by +14.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7172. In addition, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. saw 36.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1507.62 for the present operating margin

-457.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stands at -1815.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.