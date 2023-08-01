Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DBX is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DBX is $28.41, which is $1.17 above the current market price. The public float for DBX is 257.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.97% of that float. The average trading volume for DBX on August 01, 2023 was 4.75M shares.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 26.63. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/27/23 that Dropbox to Lay Off 16% of Workforce

DBX’s Market Performance

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has experienced a 0.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.86% rise in the past month, and a 32.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for DBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.76% for DBX’s stock, with a 18.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DBX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DBX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

DBX Trading at 6.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.17. In addition, Dropbox Inc. saw 20.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Regan Timothy, who sale 2,585 shares at the price of $26.84 back on Jul 25. After this action, Regan Timothy now owns 618,744 shares of Dropbox Inc., valued at $69,376 using the latest closing price.

Regan Timothy, the Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox Inc., sale 3,231 shares at $28.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Regan Timothy is holding 621,329 shares at $90,468 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+80.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.08. Equity return is now at value -120.00, with 18.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.