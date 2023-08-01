Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) is $8.83, which is $6.09 above the current market price. The public float for DFLI is 9.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DFLI on August 01, 2023 was 2.85M shares.

DFLI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) has increased by 6.82 when compared to last closing price of 2.57.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DFLI’s Market Performance

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) has experienced a -3.52% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 82.67% rise in the past month, and a -45.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.92% for DFLI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.53% for DFLI’s stock, with a -54.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFLI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for DFLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DFLI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $15 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

DFLI Trading at 20.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.90%, as shares surge +85.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFLI fell by -3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.03. In addition, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. saw -76.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DFLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.42 for the present operating margin

+27.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. stands at -45.88. Equity return is now at value -165.40, with -38.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.