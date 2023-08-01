Darden Restaurants Inc.’s (DRI) Stock: A 0.54% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has gone down by -0.68% for the week, with a 2.19% rise in the past month and a 11.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.53% for DRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.54% for DRI’s stock, with a 12.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Right Now?

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DRI is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DRI is $175.00, which is $5.52 above the current price. The public float for DRI is 120.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRI on August 01, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

DRI) stock’s latest price update

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.84relation to previous closing price of 167.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.68% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/23 that Olive Garden Owner to Buy Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DRI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $167 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

DRI Trading at 2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $168.11. In addition, Darden Restaurants Inc. saw 22.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from LEE EUGENE I JR, who sale 35,446 shares at the price of $169.85 back on Jul 24. After this action, LEE EUGENE I JR now owns 157,957 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc., valued at $6,020,361 using the latest closing price.

Cardenas Ricardo, the President and CEO of Darden Restaurants Inc., sale 23,222 shares at $170.04 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that Cardenas Ricardo is holding 48,007 shares at $3,948,685 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.22 for the present operating margin

+16.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darden Restaurants Inc. stands at +9.38. Equity return is now at value 47.10, with 9.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.