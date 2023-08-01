Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRKN is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is $1.50, The public float for CRKN is 81.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.48% of that float. On August 01, 2023, CRKN’s average trading volume was 6.43M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CRKN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) has decreased by -2.86 when compared to last closing price of 0.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.16% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CRKN’s Market Performance

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has experienced a -5.16% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -48.13% drop in the past month, and a -56.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.87% for CRKN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.91% for CRKN stock, with a simple moving average of -63.87% for the last 200 days.

CRKN Trading at -46.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.54%, as shares sank -44.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN fell by -5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0878. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw -64.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -354.80, with -129.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.