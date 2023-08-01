Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.51x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by analysts is $90.77, which is -$3.53 below the current market price. The public float for ED is 346.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. On August 01, 2023, the average trading volume of ED was 1.87M shares.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED)’s stock price has plunge by -0.82relation to previous closing price of 95.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.34% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/03/23 that Utility Companies Sell Wind, Solar Farms to Shore Up U.S. Power Grid

ED’s Market Performance

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has experienced a -2.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.91% rise in the past month, and a -3.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for ED. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.07% for ED’s stock, with a 1.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $103 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2023.

ED Trading at 1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ED fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.08. In addition, Consolidated Edison Inc. saw -0.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from HOGLUND ROBERT N, who purchase 147 shares at the price of $90.40 back on Jun 30. After this action, HOGLUND ROBERT N now owns 44,433 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc., valued at $13,316 using the latest closing price.

Cawley Timothy, the Chairman, President & CEO of Consolidated Edison Inc., purchase 75 shares at $90.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Cawley Timothy is holding 19,715 shares at $6,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.69 for the present operating margin

+36.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Edison Inc. stands at +10.60. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED), the company’s capital structure generated 118.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.13. Total debt to assets is 35.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.