Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CAG is 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CAG is $37.47, which is $4.66 above the current price. The public float for CAG is 474.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAG on August 01, 2023 was 4.24M shares.

The stock price of Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) has plunged by -0.67 when compared to previous closing price of 33.03, but the company has seen a -1.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/13/23 that Frito-Lay’s Flaming Hot Sales

CAG’s Market Performance

CAG’s stock has fallen by -1.35% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.50% and a quarterly drop of -13.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.47% for Conagra Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.96% for CAG’s stock, with a -9.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CAG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CAG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $37 based on the research report published on July 17th of the current year 2023.

CAG Trading at -3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares sank -2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAG fell by -1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.08. In addition, Conagra Brands Inc. saw -15.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAG starting from Brock Charisse, who sale 7,036 shares at the price of $37.04 back on Apr 14. After this action, Brock Charisse now owns 94,802 shares of Conagra Brands Inc., valued at $260,613 using the latest closing price.

McGough Thomas M, the EVP & Co-COO of Conagra Brands Inc., sale 45,000 shares at $38.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that McGough Thomas M is holding 104,859 shares at $1,739,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.26 for the present operating margin

+26.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conagra Brands Inc. stands at +5.56. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.