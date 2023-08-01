Complete Solaria Inc. (CSLR): A Technical Analysis

Complete Solaria Inc. (NASDAQ: CSLR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CSLR is 24.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSLR on August 01, 2023 was 209.19K shares.

CSLR) stock’s latest price update

Complete Solaria Inc. (NASDAQ: CSLR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.85 compared to its previous closing price of 3.65. However, the company has seen a fall of -32.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CSLR’s Market Performance

Complete Solaria Inc. (CSLR) has seen a -32.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -67.92% decline in the past month and a -67.18% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.44% for CSLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -55.36% for CSLR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -65.81% for the last 200 days.

CSLR Trading at -63.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.93%, as shares sank -67.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSLR fell by -32.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.26. In addition, Complete Solaria Inc. saw -66.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSLR

Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Complete Solaria Inc. (CSLR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.