Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) has surged by 2.36 when compared to previous closing price of 52.59, but the company has seen a 6.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) is above average at 19.93x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) is $55.71, which is -$0.97 below the current market price. The public float for CBU is 53.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CBU on August 01, 2023 was 403.07K shares.

CBU’s Market Performance

CBU’s stock has seen a 6.03% increase for the week, with a 10.83% rise in the past month and a 7.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for Community Bank System Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.13% for CBU stock, with a simple moving average of -3.47% for the last 200 days.

CBU Trading at 9.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +14.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBU rose by +6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.35. In addition, Community Bank System Inc. saw -14.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBU starting from MacPherson Kerrie D., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $55.42 back on Mar 20. After this action, MacPherson Kerrie D. now owns 3,662 shares of Community Bank System Inc., valued at $55,423 using the latest closing price.

STEELE SALLY A, the Director of Community Bank System Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $53.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that STEELE SALLY A is holding 4,585 shares at $106,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Community Bank System Inc. stands at +26.64. The total capital return value is set at 9.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.07.

Based on Community Bank System Inc. (CBU), the company’s capital structure generated 75.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.96. Total debt to assets is 7.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.