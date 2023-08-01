Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has gone up by 0.23% for the week, with a 8.57% rise in the past month and a 14.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.64% for CIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.08% for CIM’s stock, with a 4.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 4 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for CIM is $5.67, which is -$0.59 below the current market price. The public float for CIM is 229.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.60% of that float. The average trading volume for CIM on August 01, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

CIM) stock’s latest price update

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.25 in comparison to its previous close of 6.28, however, the company has experienced a 0.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CIM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CIM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2020.

CIM Trading at 13.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +11.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIM rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.94. In addition, Chimera Investment Corporation saw 13.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.58 for the present operating margin

+92.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chimera Investment Corporation stands at -74.09. The total capital return value is set at -1.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.34. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM), the company’s capital structure generated 398.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.92. Total debt to assets is 79.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 382.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.