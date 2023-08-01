Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) has increased by 0.86 when compared to last closing price of 33.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/23 that Chewy Stock Soars as Earnings Top Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) Right Now?

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 275.61x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CHWY is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CHWY is $42.46, which is $10.96 above the current market price. The public float for CHWY is 113.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.53% of that float. The average trading volume for CHWY on August 01, 2023 was 4.28M shares.

CHWY’s Market Performance

The stock of Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has seen a 0.03% increase in the past week, with a -12.34% drop in the past month, and a 9.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for CHWY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.08% for CHWY’s stock, with a -11.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHWY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHWY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CHWY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHWY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $50 based on the research report published on July 17th of the current year 2023.

CHWY Trading at -6.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHWY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -14.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHWY rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.21. In addition, Chewy Inc. saw -8.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHWY starting from Bowman Stacy, who sale 15,166 shares at the price of $33.52 back on Jul 26. After this action, Bowman Stacy now owns 224,389 shares of Chewy Inc., valued at $508,364 using the latest closing price.

Bowman Stacy, the Chief Accounting Officer of Chewy Inc., sale 14,720 shares at $38.95 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Bowman Stacy is holding 239,555 shares at $573,344 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHWY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.59 for the present operating margin

+27.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chewy Inc. stands at +0.49. Equity return is now at value 27.20, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.