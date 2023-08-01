Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for CENN is also noteworthy at 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CENN is 214.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. The average trading volume of CENN on August 01, 2023 was 2.91M shares.

CENN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) has increased by 7.50 when compared to last closing price of 0.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CENN’s Market Performance

CENN’s stock has risen by 2.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 35.72% and a quarterly rise of 6.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.12% for Cenntro Electric Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.08% for CENN’s stock, with a -24.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CENN Trading at 13.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.77%, as shares surge +36.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4000. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw -10.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-583.90 for the present operating margin

-5.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenntro Electric Group Limited stands at -1231.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.