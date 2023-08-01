California Water Service Group (CWT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is above average at 45.71x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for California Water Service Group (CWT) is $56.50, which is $3.48 above the current market price. The public float for CWT is 53.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CWT on August 01, 2023 was 343.72K shares.

CWT) stock’s latest price update

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT)’s stock price has plunge by 1.86relation to previous closing price of 52.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.23% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CWT’s Market Performance

California Water Service Group (CWT) has experienced a 0.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.47% rise in the past month, and a -5.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for CWT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.97% for CWT’s stock, with a -8.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWT stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for CWT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CWT in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $66 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2023.

CWT Trading at -0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWT rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.56. In addition, California Water Service Group saw -12.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWT starting from Kuta Robert J, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $56.79 back on May 05. After this action, Kuta Robert J now owns 12,916 shares of California Water Service Group, valued at $56,790 using the latest closing price.

Krummel Thomas M, the Director of California Water Service Group, sale 469 shares at $64.89 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Krummel Thomas M is holding 28,636 shares at $30,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.47 for the present operating margin

+35.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for California Water Service Group stands at +11.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.15. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on California Water Service Group (CWT), the company’s capital structure generated 86.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.40. Total debt to assets is 28.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, California Water Service Group (CWT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.