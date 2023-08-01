C3is Inc.’s (CISS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The volatility ratio for the week is 14.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.42% for CISS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.53% for CISS’s stock, with a -66.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in C3is Inc. (NASDAQ: CISS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for C3is Inc. (NASDAQ: CISS) is 0.35x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CISS is 6.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.26% of that float. On August 01, 2023, CISS’s average trading volume was 1.16M shares.

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ: CISS)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.42 in comparison to its previous close of 0.61, however, the company has experienced a -3.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

After a stumble in the market that brought CISS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.53%, as shares sank -39.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CISS fell by -3.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9023. In addition, C3is Inc. saw -93.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CISS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.26 for the present operating margin

+60.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3is Inc. stands at +57.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of C3is Inc. (CISS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.