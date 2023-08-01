Brightcove Inc.’s (BCOV) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) has gone up by 16.02% for the week, with a 13.38% rise in the past month and a 8.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.46% for BCOV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.01% for BCOV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) is $6.75, which is $2.26 above the current market price. The public float for BCOV is 41.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCOV on August 01, 2023 was 182.23K shares.

BCOV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) has jumped by 13.96 compared to previous close of 3.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BCOV Trading at 10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +11.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCOV rose by +16.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.03. In addition, Brightcove Inc. saw -14.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCOV starting from Edenbrook Capital, LLC, who purchase 7,785 shares at the price of $3.87 back on Jul 25. After this action, Edenbrook Capital, LLC now owns 6,223,036 shares of Brightcove Inc., valued at $30,128 using the latest closing price.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Brightcove Inc., purchase 11,318 shares at $3.87 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that Edenbrook Capital, LLC is holding 6,215,251 shares at $43,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.45 for the present operating margin

+62.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brightcove Inc. stands at -4.27. The total capital return value is set at -5.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.45. Equity return is now at value -19.00, with -8.40 for asset returns.

Based on Brightcove Inc. (BCOV), the company’s capital structure generated 24.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.43. Total debt to assets is 10.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.