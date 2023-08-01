BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) is above average at 2.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) is $12.00, which is -$4.58 below the current market price. The public float for BPT is 21.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BPT on August 01, 2023 was 240.24K shares.

The stock price of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) has jumped by 13.60 compared to previous close of 6.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BPT’s Market Performance

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) has experienced a 23.48% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 47.92% rise in the past month, and a 2.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.59% for BPT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.70% for BPT’s stock, with a -24.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BPT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BPT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $49 based on the research report published on February 05th of the previous year 2009.

BPT Trading at 34.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.50%, as shares surge +55.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPT rose by +23.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.48. In addition, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust saw -39.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+98.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stands at +98.23. The total capital return value is set at 1,415.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1,414.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.