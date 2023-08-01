Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK)’s stock price has increased by 3.90 compared to its previous closing price of 6.16. However, the company has seen a 2.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/16/23 that Blink Charging Gets Big Post Office Contract. Shares Drop.

Is It Worth Investing in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BLNK is also noteworthy at 2.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BLNK is $16.00, which is $10.6 above than the current price. The public float for BLNK is 51.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 29.12% of that float. The average trading volume of BLNK on August 01, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

BLNK’s Market Performance

BLNK’s stock has seen a 2.73% increase for the week, with a 8.29% rise in the past month and a -10.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.02% for Blink Charging Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.24% for BLNK stock, with a simple moving average of -34.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLNK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BLNK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BLNK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $11 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

BLNK Trading at -0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares surge +6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLNK rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.34. In addition, Blink Charging Co. saw -41.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLNK starting from FARKAS MICHAEL D, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $5.84 back on Jun 29. After this action, FARKAS MICHAEL D now owns 3,372,616 shares of Blink Charging Co., valued at $350,220 using the latest closing price.

FARKAS MICHAEL D, the Dir. Former Chairman & CEO of Blink Charging Co., sale 50,000 shares at $5.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that FARKAS MICHAEL D is holding 3,432,616 shares at $275,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.64 for the present operating margin

-87.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blink Charging Co. stands at -149.76. The total capital return value is set at -35.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.17. Equity return is now at value -36.70, with -27.40 for asset returns.

Based on Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), the company’s capital structure generated 2.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.06. Total debt to assets is 1.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.