Birks Group Inc. (BGI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for BGI is at 0.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BGI is 2.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.10% of that float. The average trading volume for BGI on August 01, 2023 was 28.01K shares.

BGI) stock’s latest price update

Birks Group Inc. (AMEX: BGI)’s stock price has dropped by -25.54 in relation to previous closing price of 4.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -26.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BGI’s Market Performance

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) has seen a -26.95% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -41.77% decline in the past month and a -63.65% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.98% for BGI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.96% for BGI’s stock, with a -54.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BGI Trading at -49.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.85%, as shares sank -41.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGI fell by -26.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.71. In addition, Birks Group Inc. saw -61.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.20 for the present operating margin

+37.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Birks Group Inc. stands at -4.56. Equity return is now at value -323.10, with -3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Birks Group Inc. (BGI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.