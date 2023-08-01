Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has seen a -2.67% decrease in the past week, with a -0.39% drop in the past month, and a 4.94% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.19% for BBVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.45% for BBVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Right Now?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BBVA is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BBVA is $9.45, which is $1.11 above the current market price. The public float for BBVA is 5.89B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume for BBVA on August 01, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

BBVA) stock’s latest price update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA)’s stock price has dropped by -3.65 in relation to previous closing price of 7.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/15/21 that Spanish Lender BBVA Offers to Buy Out Rest of Garanti in Bet on Turkey

BBVA Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares sank -0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBVA fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.84. In addition, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. saw 27.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stands at +13.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.97. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA), the company’s capital structure generated 365.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.52. Total debt to assets is 24.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 224.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.