Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AQST is 2.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) is $6.00, which is $3.81 above the current market price. The public float for AQST is 52.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% of that float. On August 01, 2023, AQST’s average trading volume was 633.25K shares.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST)’s stock price has soared by 14.06 in relation to previous closing price of 1.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 41.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AQST’s Market Performance

AQST’s stock has risen by 41.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 37.74% and a quarterly rise of 63.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.98% for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.97% for AQST’s stock, with a 75.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQST stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AQST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AQST in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

AQST Trading at 14.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares surge +32.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQST rose by +41.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6700. In addition, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. saw 142.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AQST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-88.23 for the present operating margin

+58.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stands at -114.11. The total capital return value is set at -217.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -839.21. Equity return is now at value 30.70, with -58.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.