Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -23.27 compared to its previous closing price of 4.04. However, the company has seen a fall of -27.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) by analysts is $33.83, The public float for APTO is 6.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. On August 01, 2023, the average trading volume of APTO was 37.65K shares.

APTO’s Market Performance

APTO’s stock has seen a -27.23% decrease for the week, with a -30.73% drop in the past month and a -57.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.26% for Aptose Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.20% for APTO’s stock, with a -61.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APTO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for APTO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APTO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2020.

APTO Trading at -42.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.31%, as shares sank -33.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTO fell by -27.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, Aptose Biosciences Inc. saw -64.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTO starting from Rice William G., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.68 back on Sep 19. After this action, Rice William G. now owns 363,252 shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc., valued at $6,834 using the latest closing price.

Payne Fletcher, the SR VP & Chief Fin. Officer of Aptose Biosciences Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Payne Fletcher is holding 10,000 shares at $6,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTO

Equity return is now at value -106.00, with -83.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.