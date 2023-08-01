Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) has gone up by 26.24% for the week, with a 35.88% rise in the past month and a 4.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.38% for APLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.21% for APLT’s stock, with a 65.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APLT is 1.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) is $7.67, which is $5.89 above the current market price. The public float for APLT is 51.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% of that float. On August 01, 2023, APLT’s average trading volume was 213.15K shares.

APLT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) has increased by 19.46 when compared to last closing price of 1.49.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for APLT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for APLT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on January 04th of the previous year 2022.

APLT Trading at 26.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.07%, as shares surge +39.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLT rose by +26.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +218.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4243. In addition, Applied Therapeutics Inc. saw 134.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLT starting from Shendelman Shoshana, who sale 15,870 shares at the price of $0.91 back on Jan 11. After this action, Shendelman Shoshana now owns 751,625 shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc., valued at $14,442 using the latest closing price.

Perfetti Riccardo, the Chief Medical Officer of Applied Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,053 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Perfetti Riccardo is holding 154,856 shares at $5,508 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLT

Equity return is now at value -785.00, with -136.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.