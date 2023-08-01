Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of EQRx Inc. (EQRX)

The 36-month beta value for EQRX is also noteworthy at 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EQRX is $2.55, which is $0.56 above than the current price. The public float for EQRX is 412.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.40% of that float. The average trading volume of EQRX on August 01, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

EQRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) has jumped by 16.38 compared to previous close of 1.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EQRX’s Market Performance

EQRX’s stock has risen by 11.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.99% and a quarterly rise of 23.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.28% for EQRx Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.87% for EQRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.02% for the last 200 days.

EQRX Trading at 7.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares surge +8.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQRX rose by +13.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9240. In addition, EQRx Inc. saw -19.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQRX

The total capital return value is set at -24.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.64. Equity return is now at value -19.50, with -18.20 for asset returns.

Based on EQRx Inc. (EQRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.28. Total debt to assets is 0.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.51.

Conclusion

In summary, EQRx Inc. (EQRX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.