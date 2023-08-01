Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is above average at 19.60x. The 36-month beta value for CAT is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CAT is $254.57, which is -$21.74 below than the current price. The public float for CAT is 514.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume of CAT on August 01, 2023 was 2.94M shares.

CAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) has increased by 1.82 when compared to last closing price of 260.43.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported 6 hours ago that Caterpillar’s Earnings Are Going to Be Good, but Wall Street Is Nervous

CAT’s Market Performance

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has experienced a 2.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.57% rise in the past month, and a 21.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for CAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.15% for CAT’s stock, with a 14.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CAT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CAT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $270 based on the research report published on July 17th of the current year 2023.

CAT Trading at 11.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +7.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAT rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $255.55. In addition, Caterpillar Inc. saw 10.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAT starting from Johnson Cheryl H, who sale 6,415 shares at the price of $260.00 back on Jul 18. After this action, Johnson Cheryl H now owns 16,362 shares of Caterpillar Inc., valued at $1,667,900 using the latest closing price.

MacLennan David, the Director of Caterpillar Inc., purchase 400 shares at $249.29 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that MacLennan David is holding 3,709 shares at $99,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+28.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caterpillar Inc. stands at +11.28. The total capital return value is set at 16.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.77. Equity return is now at value 43.50, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), the company’s capital structure generated 236.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.31. Total debt to assets is 45.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.