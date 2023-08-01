Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG)

The public float for BFRG is 1.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.28% of that float. The average trading volume of BFRG on August 01, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.30 compared to its previous closing price of 4.39. However, the company has seen a gain of 42.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BFRG’s Market Performance

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has seen a 42.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 33.24% gain in the past month and a 10.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.61% for BFRG.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.56% for BFRG’s stock, with a 14.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought BFRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.01%, as shares surge +38.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFRG rose by +42.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.96. In addition, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. saw 3.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFRG starting from Enright William, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.05 back on Jun 14. After this action, Enright William now owns 5,000 shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc., valued at $20,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFRG

Equity return is now at value 520.10, with -214.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.