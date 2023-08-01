Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)

The 36-month beta value for ADIL is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ADIL is $6.00, which is $5.68 above than the current price. The public float for ADIL is 23.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.02% of that float. The average trading volume of ADIL on August 01, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

ADIL stock's latest price update

The stock price of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) has jumped by 17.58 compared to previous close of 0.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADIL’s Market Performance

ADIL’s stock has risen by 20.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 50.21% and a quarterly drop of -6.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.76% for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.30% for ADIL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADIL stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ADIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADIL in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $5 based on the research report published on October 30th of the previous year 2018.

ADIL Trading at 21.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.11%, as shares surge +54.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADIL rose by +20.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2703. In addition, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 49.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADIL

Equity return is now at value -281.50, with -179.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.