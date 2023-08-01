An In-Depth Look at Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) Stock Performance

In the past week, ARDX stock has gone up by 12.89%, with a monthly gain of 18.32% and a quarterly plunge of -11.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.01% for Ardelyx Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.46% for ARDX’s stock, with a 25.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ARDX is also noteworthy at 1.17.

The public float for ARDX is 210.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.60% of that float. The average trading volume of ARDX on August 01, 2023 was 5.14M shares.

ARDX) stock’s latest price update

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.07 compared to its previous closing price of 3.86. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Ardelyx Skyrockets. Its Kidney Disease Drug Is a Step Closer to FDA Approval.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

ARDX Trading at 10.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +16.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX rose by +12.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +179.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, Ardelyx Inc. saw 38.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from Williams Laura A, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $3.35 back on Jun 27. After this action, Williams Laura A now owns 294,430 shares of Ardelyx Inc., valued at $83,632 using the latest closing price.

Blanks Robert, the of Ardelyx Inc., sale 33,333 shares at $3.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Blanks Robert is holding 266,134 shares at $121,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Equity return is now at value -76.70, with -38.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.