An In-Depth Look at Amphenol Corporation’s (APH) Stock Performance

The stock of Amphenol Corporation (APH) has seen a 5.65% increase in the past week, with a 5.82% gain in the past month, and a 17.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for APH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.76% for APH’s stock, with a 12.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is 28.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APH is 1.25.

The public float for APH is 591.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On August 01, 2023, APH’s average trading volume was 2.80M shares.

APH) stock’s latest price update

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH)'s stock price has plunge by 0.85% in relation to previous closing price of 87.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of APH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for APH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $77 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

APH Trading at 8.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APH rose by +5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.28. In addition, Amphenol Corporation saw 15.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APH starting from Lampo Craig A, who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $88.11 back on Jul 28. After this action, Lampo Craig A now owns 87,045 shares of Amphenol Corporation, valued at $26,431,530 using the latest closing price.

WALTER LUC, the President, HES Division of Amphenol Corporation, sale 264,962 shares at $87.32 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that WALTER LUC is holding 197,962 shares at $23,135,687 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.66 for the present operating margin

+31.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amphenol Corporation stands at +15.07. The total capital return value is set at 22.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.49. Equity return is now at value 27.80, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Amphenol Corporation (APH), the company’s capital structure generated 69.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.98. Total debt to assets is 31.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amphenol Corporation (APH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.