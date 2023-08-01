Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE)’s stock price has increased by 27.27 compared to its previous closing price of 0.23. However, the company has seen a 23.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMPE is 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMPE is $30.00, The public float for AMPE is 13.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPE on August 01, 2023 was 307.68K shares.

AMPE’s Market Performance

AMPE stock saw an increase of 23.09% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 27.00% and a quarterly increase of 40.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.74% for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.04% for AMPE stock, with a simple moving average of 1.53% for the last 200 days.

AMPE Trading at 15.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +76.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPE rose by +72.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2495. In addition, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 31.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPE starting from BUCHI J KEVIN, who purchase 21,858 shares at the price of $0.29 back on Jun 09. After this action, BUCHI J KEVIN now owns 146,858 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $6,284 using the latest closing price.

BUCHI J KEVIN, the Director of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that BUCHI J KEVIN is holding 125,000 shares at $7,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPE

Equity return is now at value -109.50, with -83.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..