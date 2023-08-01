Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is 15.91x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMGN is 0.63.

The public float for AMGN is 532.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. On August 01, 2023, AMGN’s average trading volume was 2.55M shares.

The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) has decreased by -0.94 when compared to last closing price of 236.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.54% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/27/23 that How AbbVie’s Humira Still Reigns, Despite New Competition

AMGN’s Market Performance

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has experienced a -0.54% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.87% rise in the past month, and a -2.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for AMGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.19% for AMGN stock, with a simple moving average of -5.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMGN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AMGN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMGN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $290 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

AMGN Trading at 4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +5.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMGN fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $229.74. In addition, Amgen Inc. saw -10.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMGN starting from Khosla Rachna, who sale 387 shares at the price of $292.90 back on Nov 09. After this action, Khosla Rachna now owns 6,630 shares of Amgen Inc., valued at $113,352 using the latest closing price.

Grygiel Nancy A., the SVP & CCO of Amgen Inc., sale 545 shares at $293.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Grygiel Nancy A. is holding 13,009 shares at $159,977 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMGN

Equity return is now at value 210.00, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.