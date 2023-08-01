American Express Company (AXP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is above average at 17.18x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Express Company (AXP) is $182.18, which is $15.21 above the current market price. The public float for AXP is 735.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AXP on August 01, 2023 was 3.02M shares.

AXP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has increased by 2.09 when compared to last closing price of 165.43.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/27/23 that Bank Capital Rules Could Hit Wealth Managers Such as Morgan Stanley

AXP’s Market Performance

American Express Company (AXP) has seen a 0.65% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.86% decline in the past month and a 4.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for AXP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.91% for AXP’s stock, with a 5.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AXP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AXP in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $149 based on the research report published on July 24th of the current year 2023.

AXP Trading at 0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.89. In addition, American Express Company saw 14.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from Herena Monique, who sale 22,841 shares at the price of $152.84 back on May 19. After this action, Herena Monique now owns 13,770 shares of American Express Company, valued at $3,491,018 using the latest closing price.

Grosfield Howard, the President, U.S. Consumer Serv of American Express Company, sale 5,456 shares at $174.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Grosfield Howard is holding 7,045 shares at $952,187 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.70 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Express Company stands at +13.41. The total capital return value is set at 16.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.14. Equity return is now at value 29.00, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on American Express Company (AXP), the company’s capital structure generated 177.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.99. Total debt to assets is 19.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Express Company (AXP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.