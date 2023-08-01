Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 65.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) by analysts is $4.51, which is $1.07 above the current market price. The public float for ATUS is 208.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.84% of that float. On August 01, 2023, the average trading volume of ATUS was 4.71M shares.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS)’s stock price has dropped by -2.02 in relation to previous closing price of 3.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/13/22 that Comcast Stock Is Rallying. Citi Says Cable Sector Could Improve Value After Q3.

ATUS’s Market Performance

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has seen a -1.74% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 15.31% gain in the past month and a -3.14% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.69% for ATUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.02% for ATUS’s stock, with a -12.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATUS stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for ATUS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ATUS in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $6 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

ATUS Trading at 17.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares surge +12.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.25. In addition, Altice USA Inc. saw -26.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATUS starting from Stewart Charles, who sale 31,560 shares at the price of $9.99 back on Sep 13. After this action, Stewart Charles now owns 1,323,925 shares of Altice USA Inc., valued at $315,284 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altice USA Inc. stands at +2.02. The total capital return value is set at 7.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with 0.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

To sum up, Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.