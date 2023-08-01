AEON Biopharma Inc. (AEON) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

AEON Biopharma Inc. (AMEX: AEON) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 20.77 compared to its previous closing price of 6.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in AEON Biopharma Inc. (AMEX: AEON) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AEON is also noteworthy at -0.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AEON is 30.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume of AEON on August 01, 2023 was 116.36K shares.

AEON’s Market Performance

The stock of AEON Biopharma Inc. (AEON) has seen a -14.67% decrease in the past week, with a 11.51% rise in the past month, and a -22.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.59% for AEON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.42% for AEON’s stock, with a -19.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEON Trading at -11.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.00%, as shares surge +10.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEON fell by -14.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.86. In addition, AEON Biopharma Inc. saw -21.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEON

The total capital return value is set at -1.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.78. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on AEON Biopharma Inc. (AEON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, AEON Biopharma Inc. (AEON) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.