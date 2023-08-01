ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) is $56.67, which is $10.39 above the current market price. The public float for ABM is 65.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABM on August 01, 2023 was 428.87K shares.

ABM) stock’s latest price update

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.43 in relation to its previous close of 45.18. However, the company has experienced a 4.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ABM’s Market Performance

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) has seen a 4.82% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.56% gain in the past month and a 8.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for ABM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.15% for ABM stock, with a simple moving average of 4.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ABM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ABM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $48 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

ABM Trading at 6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +8.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABM rose by +4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.37. In addition, ABM Industries Incorporated saw 4.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABM starting from SALMIRS SCOTT B, who sale 14,983 shares at the price of $45.44 back on Jun 02. After this action, SALMIRS SCOTT B now owns 350,391 shares of ABM Industries Incorporated, valued at $680,892 using the latest closing price.

SALMIRS SCOTT B, the President and CEO of ABM Industries Incorporated, sale 100 shares at $45.12 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that SALMIRS SCOTT B is holding 364,726 shares at $4,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.38 for the present operating margin

+12.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ABM Industries Incorporated stands at +2.95. The total capital return value is set at 11.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.39. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM), the company’s capital structure generated 82.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.12. Total debt to assets is 27.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.