Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Records 0.78% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ABT stock has gone down by -2.87%, with a monthly gain of 3.41% and a quarterly surge of 0.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.56% for Abbott Laboratories The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.74% for ABT’s stock, with a 5.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Right Now?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 37.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by analysts is $124.32, which is $13.41 above the current market price. The public float for ABT is 1.73B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. On August 01, 2023, the average trading volume of ABT was 4.75M shares.

ABT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has decreased by -1.24 when compared to last closing price of 112.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.87% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/12/23 that Abbott Labs Shuffles Finance Team with New CFO Appointment

ABT Trading at 4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABT fell by -2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.54. In addition, Abbott Laboratories saw 1.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABT starting from STARKS DANIEL J, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $113.76 back on Jul 27. After this action, STARKS DANIEL J now owns 6,775,316 shares of Abbott Laboratories, valued at $5,688,189 using the latest closing price.

STARKS DANIEL J, the Director of Abbott Laboratories, sale 50,000 shares at $111.02 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that STARKS DANIEL J is holding 6,825,316 shares at $5,551,193 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.16 for the present operating margin

+51.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbott Laboratories stands at +15.82. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.00. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Abbott Laboratories (ABT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.85. Total debt to assets is 24.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.