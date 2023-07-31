Youdao Inc. (DAO) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Youdao Inc. (DAO) has gone up by 21.51% for the week, with a 7.49% rise in the past month and a -11.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.57% for DAO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.30% for DAO’s stock, with a -9.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DAO is -0.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Youdao Inc. (DAO) is $55.99, which is $2.55 above the current market price. The public float for DAO is 34.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. On July 31, 2023, DAO’s average trading volume was 176.75K shares.

DAO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO) has increased by 15.94 when compared to last closing price of 4.58.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAO stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DAO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DAO in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $9.50 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

DAO Trading at 10.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.57%, as shares surge +8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAO rose by +21.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.71. In addition, Youdao Inc. saw -1.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DAO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.45 for the present operating margin

+51.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Youdao Inc. stands at -14.38. Equity return is now at value 53.90, with -39.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.94 and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Youdao Inc. (DAO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.