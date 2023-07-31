Yellow Corporation (YELL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YELL is 2.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for YELL is $2.50, which is $1.79 above the current price. The public float for YELL is 50.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YELL on July 31, 2023 was 2.31M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

YELL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) has increased by 24.02 when compared to last closing price of 0.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a -33.31% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/28/23 that Yellow Lays Off a Large Swath of its Workforce, Winds Down Operations

YELL’s Market Performance

Yellow Corporation (YELL) has experienced a -33.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.86% drop in the past month, and a -59.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 38.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.88% for YELL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.40% for YELL’s stock, with a -70.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YELL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for YELL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for YELL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $7 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the previous year 2021.

YELL Trading at -42.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.14%, as shares surge +2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YELL fell by -33.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9613. In addition, Yellow Corporation saw -71.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YELL starting from MFN Partners, LP, who purchase 3,022,488 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Jul 28. After this action, MFN Partners, LP now owns 12,771,943 shares of Yellow Corporation, valued at $1,964,617 using the latest closing price.

MFN Partners, LP, the 10% Owner of Yellow Corporation, purchase 3,793,862 shares at $0.57 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that MFN Partners, LP is holding 9,749,455 shares at $2,162,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.05 for the present operating margin

+3.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yellow Corporation stands at +0.42. The total capital return value is set at 11.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.80. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with -0.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.30 and the total asset turnover is 2.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yellow Corporation (YELL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.